Dairy Farmers of America Closes purchase of Greeley’s Meadow Gold plant

GREELEY — The Meadow Gold dairy in Greeley is under new ownership after the Dairy Farmers of America completed its purchase of the plant from the bankrupt Dean Foods Co. (NYSE: DF) this month.

The Kansas City, Kansas-based farmers cooperative closed the purchase of four properties in east Greeley comprising the dairy for a combined $4.13 million on May 12, according to Weld County property records.

That amounts to about a 15% discount over county officials’ last estimated value of the properties.

