Flour Company Knappen Milling Rolls Out COVID Relief and Expands Business

When like hands you lemons… Knappen Milling was able to restock empty store shelves with flour and grow their business in a whole new way.

This family-owned business has been milling soft wheat flour in their Augusta facility since 1929, but they are far from a household name. Most of the flour Knappen Milling produces goes to large food manufacturers and is used in snack foods and other products- they are not a retailer. When the Coronavirus disrupted food distribution and panic-buying emptied store shelves, friends and family looked to Knappen. They stepped up and answered the call. Many things had to be done quickly to get the flour to the stores, including improvising packaging, labeling, and distribution. For the first time in 90 years, they would be selling direct to the public.

