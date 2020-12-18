California Milk Processor Board Partners With Skate Enthusiasts Via Its ‘Bones Love Milk’ Initiative to Help Provide 250,000 Meals to California Families

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — California is the birthplace of skate culture – the state is home to over 1.6 million skateboarders, 70% of which are under 18. It’s also home to more than 4.2 million people who face hunger this holiday season and that number is rising.

Committed to giving back, the California Milk Processor Board, creators of iconic ‘got milk?’ have partnered with Feeding America® via its ‘Bones Love Milk’ brand to help provide 250,000 meals1 to Californians facing hunger this holiday season, via the launch of #Skate2Donate. The campaign is dedicated to celebrating California skate culture and showcasing the real benefits of milk as nature’s energy drink, while inspiring and encouraging others to give back to their community. This effort furthers the California Milk Processor Board’s commitment to helping nourish California families on the heels of their #FoodForThought campaign earlier this year, which helped to provide 1 million meals and 1 million servings of milk for families facing hunger.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased need for food assistance in communities across the country. #Skate2Donate is dedicated to helping people in need throughout California. Starting this week, skate enthusiasts are encouraged to document and post their skate tricks or kickflips on Instagram infusing the campaign hashtag. Each “#SkateToDonate” post shared and engaged with on Instagram that mentions and tags @boneslovemilk through January 15, 2021 generates a $1 donation to Feeding America from the California Milk Processor Board to help contribute towards the 250,000 meals goal throughout the Golden State.

“The number of households in California that don’t have enough food to eat may grow as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the holiday season,” said Steve James, Executive Director of the California Milk Processor Board and visionary leader of ‘got milk?’. “Skateboarding is intrinsically embedded in California youth culture today and this ‘Bones Love Milk’ #Skate2Donate effort naturally leans into that and encourages youth to take action on behalf of their peers and join a cause that can help nourish families. It’s so simple; in the time it takes to capture a selfie of a skate trick or kickflip for kindness, we can help provide 10 meals to Californians facing hunger.”

To launch this campaign, Bones Love Milk has enlisted the help of ‘IT’, ‘Shazam!’ and ‘We Are Who We Are’ actor and skate enthusiast, Jack Dylan Grazer, to help kick off #Skate2Donate. A huge fan of milk and skate culture, Jack joins the California Milk Processor Board in encouraging and inspiring fellow skateboarding enthusiasts to share positivity and join in a great cause that will help mitigate uncertainty families may feel when it comes to their next meal.

Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief and food rescue organization in the country, projects that 6.2 million Californians, including 2.2 million children, may face hunger in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 economic crisis.

“Feeding America is thankful to the California Milk Processor Board for its support of member food banks in California during this time of increased need,” said Blake Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Feeding America. “The #Skate2Donate effort will help provide meals to our neighbors who are struggling to put food on their tables.”

Bones Love Milk #Skate2Donate is just one way to spread social good and positivity to California families in need – and you can have fun doing it. The #Skate2Donate donations will be coordinated by Feeding America to 17 of its member food banks and their network of feeding programs in California. You can learn more about #Skate2Donate and ways to donate/help by visiting boneslovemilk.com, or following @boneslovemilk or #Skate2Donate on Instagram.

1Every dollar donated to Feeding America® secures the equivalent of at least 10 meals on behalf of their network of local member food banks, including nutritious foods like milk. From this week through January 15, 2021 each #Skate2Donate post shared and engaged with on Instagram that mentions and tags @boneslovemilk generates a $1 donation to Feeding America from the California Milk Processor Board to help contribute towards the 250,000 meals goal, with a guaranteed minimum commitment of $10,000 and a maximum commitment of $25,000 for a goal of 250,000 meals.

