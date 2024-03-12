California Spotlights Innovative Dairy Options, Global Flavors at Pizza Expo In Las Vegas

Tracy, Calif. – Innovative products, on-trend applications and an international pizza bake-off are elements of the California Milk Advisory Board’s (CMAB) presence at the Pizza Expo event March 19-21, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Long time Pizza Expo sponsor CMAB will again highlight pizza concepts inspired by the Real California Pizza Contest, the annual call for innovation in pizza using California cheeses and dairy products. Attendees can visit CMAB booth #2585 during Pizza Expo for additional details and to sign up for the 2024 Real California Pizza Contest, now in its 6th year.

In the CMAB booth, past winners of the Real California Pizza Contest will be baking pies inspired by the Golden State. These include Leah Scurto’s “Nico Pie”, her winning entry of the 2021 Real California Pizza Contest, Spencer Glenn’s “Moroccan Spring”, and Lars Smith’s “The Golden Road.” These pizza creations will feature sustainably sourced specialty cheeses made with milk from California dairy families.

For the second time CMAB is bringing nine professional and amateur chefs from China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam to Las Vegas to compete in a custom International California-Style Pizza Competition Division, part of Pizza Expo’s International Pizza Challenge.

“The Pizza Expo brings together two important markets for California dairy products: pizza and international,” said John Talbot, CEO of the CMAB. “As the leading producer of Mozzarella as well as originals like Monterey Jack, the continued growth of the international pizza markets are essential ingredients to our success.”

California is a reliable, consistent source of sustainable dairy products used by chefs and enjoyed by consumers throughout the world. As the nation’s largest dairy state, California boasts an impressive lineup of award-winning cheesemakers and dairy processors that are helping to drive dining innovation.

