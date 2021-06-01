Celebrate Dairy Farmers and June Dairy Month with Mega Dairy Prize Packages

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – June is National Dairy Month – a perfect time to celebrate all the great things about dairy. Whether you enjoy pizza, ice cream, cheese, yogurt, or a bowl of cereal with milk for breakfast, there are many reasons to give thanks to our dairy farm families, who bring these delicious items from their local farms to your table.

“I’m proud to say that our milk is a powerhouse beverage that’s produced using sustainable farming methods,” said Frank Doll, a Prairie Farms dairy farmer from Pocahontas, Illinois. “I’m really happy that for June Dairy month, these qualities about milk and how it’s made are being called out for everyone to see.”

Dairy Month is also a perfect time to recognize Prairie Farms’ commitment to sustainability which involves producing, processing, and delivering dairy products in a manner that improves the state of our land, the lives of our employees, our animals, our communities, our partners and our consumers. Our commitment to reducing environmental impact means reusing, and recycling is at every part of our farming, production, and distribution processes. Prairie Farms will be releasing its first-ever public sustainability report later this month. The report will outline sustainable farming and plant initiatives supporting the U.S. Dairy Industry’s 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals.

Prairie Farms invites you to learn more about our farm families and their sustainable farming practices by visiting our June Dairy Month landing page. Our farmers are excited to share their stories with you for World Milk Day on June 1 and during Dairy Month in a pair of videos detailing sustainable farming methods. While you’re there, don’t forget to enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win 10 weekly dairy prize packages. The packages include $100 toward Prairie Farms products in the form of $5-dollar gift coupons valid for any combination of Prairie Farms and/or North Star brand products. Official sweepstakes rules and eligibility are also posted on the page.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest and parts of the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 800 farm families, 8100 employees, 51 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations.