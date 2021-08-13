Cheese and Dairy Supplier La Vaquita Increases Sales With S4M Moment Marketing Campaign

La Vaquita is a household name for authentic cheese and dairy products in Houston and has been helping bring a unique touch of flavor and tradition to Hispanic cuisine in Texas since 1971. For more than five decades, the brand has been helping define how Hispanic cuisine is enjoyed in Texas with products that bring delicious, authentic flavor to everything they touch – from dishes prepared in home kitchens to chef-crafted culinary creations.

The strategy

La Vaquita’s digital agency Captura Group partnered with S4M to develop an insights-driven campaign using S4M’s drive-to-store platform to reach target consumers, with a dual purpose of increasing brand awareness and driving incremental store visits to supermarkets in the Houston area.

To effectively reach consumers, S4M created a custom mobile campaign targeting relevant audiences with engaging mobile ad units to convert mobile impressions to in-store visits by combining demographic data, location and online behavior. Target consumers were also given a limited-time promotion with an in-store coupon at a well-known grocery chain.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Drum