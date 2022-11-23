Cheese Curds Will Return to University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant

Rest assured cheese curds will be on the production line when the University of Wisconsin-River Falls re-opens its Dairy Pilot Plant in 2023.

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, a lead partner in the project and renowned for its popular cheese curds product, has demonstrated its ongoing financial commitment with an additional $30,000 investment in the UWRF Dairy Pilot Plant’s renovation. The company has donated a total of $150,000 to the project, earning a naming opportunity in the Dairy Pilot Plant.

In addition to financial support, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery supports students by providing scholarships, internships and employment opportunities.

