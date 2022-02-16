Clover Sonoma Expands Clover the Rainbow Kid’s Line with Two Organic Plus Whole Milks

PETALUMA, Calif.–Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy and Certified B Corporation®, today announced the addition of two new organic plus milks to its Clover the Rainbow line for kids – Lactose Free Organic Whole Milk and DHA Omega-3 with Choline Organic Whole Milk. Sourced from American Humane Certified, local Northern California family farms, these two new organic plus milks offer customized, whole nutrition for the entire family. These new easy-to-digest and Omega-3 boosted whole milks will help power kids’ growing brains and bodies throughout the day. The milks are the second product and category launch in the Clover the Rainbow brand, which started in August 2021 with the introduction of organic yogurt smoothies with fruits and vegetables.

For kids of all ages, whole nutrition means getting the right nutrients from high-quality sources. Clover Sonoma believes organic dairy is about as good as it gets – along with limited ingredients, low sugar, high calcium, and the right ratio of carbs to protein. With no added sugar, 11 naturally occurring vitamins and minerals, vitamin D to support the immune system and ultra-pasteurized for longer shelf life (70 days), the two new Clover the Rainbow organic whole milks include:

Lactose Free Organic Whole Milk (64 oz.): High in calcium, 8 grams of protein per serving and no added sugar. Since milk contains a natural sugar called lactose, Clover Sonoma adds a lactase enzyme to fresh organic milk that breaks down the lactose into two easily digestible sugars, glucose and galactose, making it easy-to-digest for sensitive tummies and kids who are lactose intolerant.

High in calcium, 8 grams of protein per serving and no added sugar. Since milk contains a natural sugar called lactose, Clover Sonoma adds a lactase enzyme to fresh organic milk that breaks down the lactose into two easily digestible sugars, glucose and galactose, making it easy-to-digest for sensitive tummies and kids who are lactose intolerant. DHA Omega-3 with Choline Organic Whole Milk (64 oz.): 100mg Choline to support brain health, 50mg DNA Omega-3 and 8 grams of protein per serving. This new milk also helps boost memory, mood and cognitive development – making it a smart beverage choice for all members of the family to enjoy, but especially for growing minds.

“To power their boundless energy, curiosity and brilliance, kids need whole nutrition,” said Clover Sonoma Chief Growth Officer Kristel Corson. “The power of whole milk offers whole nutrition to kids’ growing brains and bodies throughout the day. Our new Clover the Rainbow organic plus whole milks – Lactose Free and DHA Omega-3 with Choline – offer our high-quality milk for lactose intolerant tummies and the option for an additional brain health boost with OMEGA-3. In kids’ dairy, many brands speak to nutrition, organic and sustainable, and some speak to humane, but Clover the Rainbow speaks to all three.”

Clover Sonoma’s milk is not just organic, it’s organic plus. A Certified B corporation, Clover Sonoma was the first dairy in the U.S. to be American Humane Certified in 2000. As a leader in the dairy industry, Clover focuses on addressing key industry issues such as animal welfare, packaging sustainability, environmentally sound farming as well as ensuring justice, equality, diversity, and inclusion in the food industry. Additionally, its Clover Cares program is focused on empowering future generations, elevating dairy, and supporting our communities by giving back five percent of profit every year.

Through the Clover the Rainbow website, kids can find “Go Shine” resource pages created just for kids. The site includes nutritional information and education, activities including arts and crafts, Wee Yogis mindfulness videos and music, kid-friendly recipes, as well as printable coloring pages.

Clover the Rainbow organic whole milks are currently available at Safeway, Whole Foods Market, and independent retailers in California at MSRP $5.99.

