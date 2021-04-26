Clover Sonoma Commits to Sustainability Initiatives During Pandemic

PETALUMA, Calif.- Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy, is elevating its commitment to creating dairy with integrity and reducing its carbon footprint. During a year of unprecedented challenges, the company made a conscious commitment to support regenerative farming programs, renewable packaging innovation, as well as waste and recycling management. These commitments not only positively impact the planet, but also ensure the health of our communities.

The company supported recycling education, conducted a GHG emissions analysis of its inventory, implemented a composting program at the processing plant, and invested in a plastic baler to reduce plastic waste. To further its sustainability work in 2021, Clover Sonoma recently partnered with Zero Foodprint to fund regenerative farming grants and to implement a project on one of Clover’s farms, Perucchi Dairy in Sonoma County.

Summary from the 2020 Impact Report

First Renewable Milk Carton in the U.S. – With a 100% plant based liner, this carton has a 16% smaller carbon footprint vs. traditional cartons. The company is planning to convert all of its retail cartons to the renewable carton by 2025.

1% for the Planet – Through a partnership with 1% for the Planet, Clover Sonoma gave back over $7,000 to the Plastic Pollution Coalition (a non-profit fighting to eliminate plastic waste) through sales of Clover Sonoma’s Organic Omega-3 Milk.

GHG Emissions Inventory Analysis – The company recently completed an emissions inventory of the entire company, and will be setting goals for emissions reductions.

Reduction of Plastic Waste – An investment in a plastic baler at Clover Sonoma’s Processing Plant recycled 850 pounds a week of plastic, resulting in a total of 91,754 recycled pieces of plastic in 2020.

Milk Carton Recycling Education – The company created a sustainability section for the Clover Sonoma website that provides education and a video made with local waste hauler Recology, explaining how to recycle milk cartons.

Animal Welfare Standards – For more than 20 years, Clover Sonoma has been American Humane Certified – which means Clover Sonoma’s farmers take the utmost care of their animals and farm ecosystem – while continuing to educate and build awareness around animal welfare best practices.

For more details, read the full 2020 Impact Report here: https://cloversonoma.com/clover-cares/b-corp-certified/

Investing in Regenerative Farming Practices

Clover Sonoma is leading a local effort by donating $25,000 to the nonprofit Zero Foodprint’s efforts to fund regenerative farming projects in California. Zero Foodprint helps farmers and ranchers implement regenerative farming projects that pull carbon from the atmosphere and transform it into healthy soil. Zero Foodprint recently selected Clover Sonoma’s Perucchi dairy farm as a recipient of a Restore California grant that will pay for range planting and 350 tons of compost application across 25 acres. Implementing regenerative farming at Perucchi dairy farm will jumpstart soil biology, which is expected to transform 810 tons of atmospheric carbon into healthy soil carbon over the coming years. That amount of atmospheric carbon is equivalent to more than two million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle.

“As part of our focus on sustainability, we are taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint, and regenerative farming is a large part of that effort,” said Clover Sonoma CEO Marcus Benedetti. “We need to be a part of the solution to climate change, and carbon farming and pasture land grazing is essential to balancing our agricultural ecosystem. By being good stewards of our land, animals and planet, we strive to lead by example, and ultimately improve our environmental impact. We applaud and support Zero Foodprint in their mission to fund California farmers who are working towards a renewable food system.”

Zero Foodprint launched their Restore California grant program in 2020 and the Bay Area-based nonprofit has already awarded over $325,000 to remove over 7,000 tons of carbon from the atmosphere on California farms and ranches. In the Sonoma region, Zero Foodprint works with the Sonoma and Gold Ridge California Resource Conservation Districts (RCDs) to oversee and optimize project implementation and grant selection, ensuring maximum carbon sequestration through projects including compost application, silvopasture, and cover crop and hedgerow planting. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), each one percent increase in soil organic matter helps soil hold 20,000 gallons more water per acre, meaning that regenerative agriculture also improves drought and fire resilience.

“It’s exciting to see Clover Sonoma supporting regenerative agriculture in Sonoma,” said Zero Foodprint Executive Director Karen Leibowitz. “None of us can solve the climate crisis on our own, but when we all work together, we have the power to make a big impact. By making grants to Perucchi Dairy and others in Sonoma, we’re not only restoring the climate, but also boosting regional resilience to fire, flood, and drought. It’s really a win-win-win.”

Clover Sonoma’s donation of $25,000 to the Restore California fund comes from the Clover Cares giveback program where the company donates at least five percent of profits each year to nonprofit organizations that are elevating dairy, empowering future generations, and supporting the community. Zero Foodprint is aligned with Clover Sonoma’s sustainability goals — to offset climate change and support family farms which in turn helps our planet.

About Clover Sonoma

Third-generation family owned and operated, Clover Sonoma is recognized as a leader at the forefront of the dairy industry. The Petaluma-based company in Northern California’s beautiful Sonoma County was the first dairy in the United States to become American Humane Certified, and hold its partnership of family-owned dairy farms to a higher standard by developing its own unique Clover Promise of Excellence. Clover Sonoma is proud to bring conscious dairy products direct from its farms to consumers. As a Certified B Corporation®, the company uses its business as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable business practices, and local community have always been hallmarks of the business. Each year, the company gives back at least five percent of its profits to support these passions under its Clover Cares program. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.