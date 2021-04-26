Alto-Shaam Donates Equipment to Thorntons’ Not-For-Profit Store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – To support a hot, fresh food program at Thorntons’ first ever not-for-profit community store, Alto-Shaam donated cooking and holding equipment.

The first of its kind, the store operates solely to benefit the community. Alto-Shaam donated two Cook & Hold ovens and a Heated Shelf Merchandiser. The equipment, which features Alto-Shaam’s exclusive Halo Heat® technology, will be used to provide guests hot fresh foods, conveniently at the highest quality.

“We are proud to support Thorntons’ in bringing fresh food and convenience to residents of West End Louisville, as a partner in promoting community equity and empowerment,” said Leslie Hoffman-Banados, Alto-Shaam vice president of national accounts.

The store will be open seven days a week to serve the community. It features products from local minority-owned businesses and will function as a sustainable venture with all profits reinvested in the community by the Louisville Urban League, Thorntons’ official community partner on the project. The store will also serve as a local recruitment and training facility to increase residents’ access to Thorntons’ employment opportunities.

“We are passionate about caring for others and contributing to the progress and wellbeing of our communities,” said Thorntons President and CEO Simon Richards. “This much anticipated store provides Thorntons with a sustainable way to give back and invest in the neighborhood.”

For more information on Thorntons’ not-for-profit store, visit thorntonsinc.com/about-us/newsroom.

To learn more about Alto-Shaam’s full system of commercial kitchen equipment, visit alto-shaam.com/products.

About Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. For more information, visit alto-shaam.com.