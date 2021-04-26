CheeseLoverShop.com Supports World Central Kitchen

From specialty cheeses to handpicked olives, food has the power to join people—and their communities—together.



But over the past year, food challenges rose dramatically. COVID-19 forced countless restaurants to close, millions of Americans were left without jobs struggling to put food on the table, and natural disasters caused devastating power outages amidst freezing temperatures.



As a player in the global food industry, the Cheese Lover Shop has always been inspired by the communal power of food. For us, that means giving back to others in the food community—and aiding in the development of lasting, impactful change.

In order to accelerate industry-wide progress, the Cheese Lover Shop is proud to support World Central Kitchen by donating $1 for every order over $70. We are dedicated to fighting hunger across the U.S. and the world—and through this support, becoming a part of the solution.



World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit that uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. Its approach focuses on disaster relief and establishing long-term food resilience through comprehensive training programs.



When the coronavirus pandemic upended the economy and restaurant industry in 2020, World Central Kitchen collaborated with restaurants that otherwise would have closed to provide meals for communities in need—simultaneously keeping people fed and employed.

World Central Kitchen was built with emergency response in mind, using its resources to support Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, Puerto Rico after the damage of Hurricane Maria, and most recently, Texas after it experienced unprecedented weather and power outages.



In the decade since its founding, World Central Kitchen has provided more than 50 million meals to communities worldwide and trained hundreds of promising chefs around the world.



As a part of the international food community, the Cheese Lover Shop is proud to support World Central Kitchen—holding firmly to the belief that cuisine has the power to transform the world, one community at a time. We hope you’ll join us in our support.

