Alto-Shaam Announces New Partnership with BSE Mid-Atlantic

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment solutions industry, has entered into a new partnership agreement with BSE Mid-Atlantic, as its new manufacturers’ representative in MAFSI Region five, effective immediately.

BSE Marketing, a fourth-generation foodservice equipment company, has represented Alto-Shaam for decades in MAFSI Regions two, three and four. Alto-Shaam is proud to announce the expansion of their long-standing relationship with the BSE team.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with BSE,” said Jennifer Voitek, Regional Sales Manager – NE, at Alto-Shaam. “They are equally dedicated to delivering the highest quality solutions and an exceptional customer experience. We are confident that our expanded partnership will help meet the needs of our mutual customers bringing continued growth and success.”

BSE Mid-Atlantic will promote Alto-Shaam’s full portfolio of commercial kitchen equipment, including its Vector® Multi-Cook ovens, Cook & Hold ovens, Combitherm® ovens, rotisserie ovens, heated holding solutions, QuickChiller™ blast chillers and more.

BSE Mid-Atlantic provides a cutting-edge demonstration experience with their Mobile Equipment Lab (MEL), which is a 30-foot fully operational kitchen on wheels.

“Our sales team and chefs look forward to sharing knowledge on the entire Alto-Shaam product offering, while engaging with operators and dealers through our Mobile Equipment Lab,” said Jeff Hessel, at BSE.

The manufacturer representative will also host in-person and virtual ‘A Taste of Alto-Shaam’ events and demonstrations.

To locate a nearby manufacturer’s representative or dealer, visit www.alto-shaam.com/en/how-to-buy.