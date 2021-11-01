F&S Produce Co. Re-Named F&S Fresh Foods with Re-Brand Focused on Expanded Fresh Capabilities

Vineland, NJ – F&S Produce Co. has changed its name to F&S Fresh Foods in a rebrand that best represents the company’s capabilities and forward focus on fresh foods, not just fresh produce. The rebrand marks an evolution in the family business’ internal culture with a passionate new mission, vision, and value statements, as well as a new name, logo, and website.

“We felt there was the possibility that we were being left out of potential customers’ consideration once they heard ‘produce’ in our name when in reality we as a company are so much more. We are a value-added fresh foods partner who has impressive breadth and depth in our processing capabilities as well as key partnerships. This means that together, with our customers, we are supplying a fresh take on success and growing the future of fresh foods,” says Sam Pipitone Jr., owner and chief executive officer.

Fresh foods continue to drive shopping basket selections as consumers seek out inspired, ready-set-go ways to fuel their families with fast fresh food options for all occasions. It’s no wonder that fresh food dollars remain elevated over pre-pandemic levels two years ago and currently represent over one-third (36.6 percent) of supermarket sales*.

F&S Fresh Foods’ rebranding is exemplified in its many products and proficiencies. Retail products include the company’s Sam’s-brand Fresh Salsa and Fresh Foods as well as products licensed under the Mott’s & Green Giant Fresh labels. For foodservice, F&S Fresh Foods provides a broad selection of conventional and organic fresh fruits and vegetables, a behind-the-glass salad program; and custom private label fresh-cut, retail-ready produce, salads, meal kits, and meal sides. On the industrial front, the company offers fresh-cut, frozen (IQF); puree, pasteurized, and aseptic; and brined products.

“Consumers and industry partners are asking for fresh ideas, fresh perspectives, fresh thinking, and more fresh produce than ever. We’re here to answer that call. With generations of expertise on our side, we know what it takes to accelerate produce purchasing, and we deliver with quality that wows, safety that inspires confidence, and supply chain capabilities that keep products moving seamlessly and successfully from farm to family,” says Pipitone.

* Top Trends in Fresh: Opportunities with Sustainability-minded Fresh Consumers.

FMI and IRI, July 21, 2021

About the Company

F&S Fresh Foods is a 40-year-young, family-owned, and operated food manufacture centrally located in Vineland, New Jersey. The company’s 650,000 sq. ft. facilities process over 100 million pounds of product annually for its retail, food service, and industrial customers. F&S operates under SQF food safety certification. Sister companies include Pipco Transportation, a 50-plus truck operation that delivers products throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and Mid-Eastern Cold Storage, a 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse with capabilities that include blast freezing and frozen storage. www.fsfreshfoods.com