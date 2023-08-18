F&S Fresh Foods Hires Veteran Retailer Jay Schneider as Director of Sales Operations

Vineland, NJ – F&S Fresh Foods, a family-owned and operated fresh food manufacturer in business for over 40 years, is pleased to announce the hire of Jay Schneider in the newly created role of Director of Sales Operations. Schneider is in charge of helping to grow top-line sales, driving awareness of the company’s capabilities and products to current and future clients, and drawing on his vast experience gained during a quarter-century career with Acme Markets to know what retailers want and need to grow product sales.

“We are excited to have Jay Schneider join the F&S Fresh Foods family as Director of Sales Operations, as we know he will bring incredible expertise to his new role. I am confident that as a seasoned professional and a passionate produce expert, he will bring his knowledge to assist our team in all facets of conventional supermarket merchandising, and as a proven team leader will help propel F&S’s business operations to new heights,” says Sam Pipitone, President and CEO of F&S Fresh Foods.

Schneider first started working early in his career at Acme Markets, a regional Mid-Atlantic supermarket chain founded in the late 19th century. Over his 25-year career, as the retailer was successively owned by American Stores, SuperValu, and now Albertsons Companies, Schneider advanced in positions of progressive responsibility from Produce/Floral Operations Specialist to Produce Assistant Sales Director, Produce Director and finally Director of Merchandising for the Mid-Atlantic Division. After Acme, Schneider served as Head of Buying/Marketplace in the U.S. for German-based start-up online grocery shopping and delivery service, Gorillas. Here, he helped set up the service in five states and led the small company in different directions and to other markets with his experience and sales mentality. Most recently, Schneider held the position of Head of Sales – East Coast at Pacific Trellis Fruit.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing a solid retail perspective across the sales and marketing teams and excited to be involved in the product development side so that it brings a cohesiveness to our customers,” says Schneider.

Schneider started his new position with F&S Fresh Foods in August.

About the Company

F&S Fresh Foods is a 40-plus-year-strong family-owned and operated food manufacturer centrally located in Vineland, New Jersey. The company’s 650,000 sq. ft. facilities process over 100 million pounds of product annually for its retail, food service, and industrial customers. These are sold under private label, licensed brands, and the company’s own brands, Sam’s Fresh Salsa and newly launched, Garden Pure. F&S operates under SQF food safety certification. Sister companies include Pipco Transportation, a 50-plus truck operation that delivers products throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and Mid-Eastern Cold Storage, a 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse with capabilities that include blast freezing and frozen storage. www.fsfreshfoods.com