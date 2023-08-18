JOH Welcomes Kelly Krutz to the Mid-Atlantic Region as an Account Executive/Account Manager

JOH Retail & FoodService August 18, 2023

Billerica, MA – JOH proudly welcomes Kelly Krutz as an Account Executive/Account Manager in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Kelly joins our team with over 26 years of experience in the food industry. Kelly has consistently proven herself to be an outstanding leader and team member. She has showcased her expertise in various areas, including project management, supply chain, shrink management, merchandising, category management, and buying and retail operations. Notably, she excelled in these roles while working for one of the largest grocery retailers on the East Coast, responsible for servicing over 2,000 store locations spanning from Maine to South Carolina.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kelly to JOH,” said Pete Legambi, Executive Vice President, Mid-Atlantic Region. “Her decades of extensive industry experience make her a valuable addition to our growing team. Welcome to the family, Kelly!”

Outside of work, Kelly enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, painting, floral design and volunteering. She can be reached at kkrutz@johare.com

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 18 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com

For additional press information, please contact Tara Buoncuore at Sperling Interactive.

