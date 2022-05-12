Alto-Shaam Launches New Converge Multi-Cook Ovens

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has launched its latest innovation in the multi-cook category, Converge Multi-Cook Ovens.

Pairing the power of its pioneering Structured Air Technology® that delivers vertical air for precise and consistent cooking, with controlled humidity, Converge Multi-Cook Ovens provide expanded menu potential in the smallest footprint.

With up to three independent chambers in a ventless space, operators can now steam, bake, grill and air fry food items at the exact same time, in the same oven, without sacrificing quality and with zero flavor transfer.

“We are truly committed to delivering on our value of developing and creating innovative new solutions that deliver greater performance and efficiencies for our customers”, says Jeff McMahon, Senior Director of Product Management and Culinary at Alto-Shaam. “Converge is unlike anything that has come before in the industry, allowing operators to achieve even more menu variety with one piece of equipment.”

The new ovens feature advanced controls and are very simple to use—requiring little or no operator training, and can be managed remotely through Alto-Shaam’s innovative cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc™. Equipped with an intuitive dashboard, ChefLinc allows operators to seamlessly create, manage and distribute recipes to ovens through the cloud, providing foodservice operators complete control of their equipment, menus and business from wherever they are.

Further saving operators time and labor, Converge ovens also feature an intelligent self-cleaning design, with a number of automatic cleaning options available.

Converge Multi-Cook Ovens have already being recognized for their cutting-edge design and technology, having been named among The Nation Restaurant Association’s 11 recipients of its prestigious Kitchen Innovation Awards for 2022.

Converge Multi-Cook Ovens are now available to order. Visit the Alto-Shaam website to learn more: https://www.alto-shaam.com/en/landing-pages/tracking-pages/converge_email