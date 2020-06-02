Coronavirus Outbreak Confirmed at Borden Dairy Amid Increase In Louisiana Cases

Multiple employees at the Borden Dairy processing facility in Lafayette have tested posted for coronavirus over the past week, the company confirmed on Monday.

The dairy outbreak coincided with a large number of new cases reported last week in Lafayette Parish, where the 7-day rolling average of newly reported cases and the positive testing rate are both currently at levels not seen for weeks.

Despite the dairy outbreak, the recent uptick in Lafayette is not tied to a particular location, according to Tina Stefanski, the Louisiana Department of Health administrator in the Acadiana region. Stefanski said the recent Lafayette Parish cases are not like those last month in Acadia Parish, which were tied to crawfish processing plants.

