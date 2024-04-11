Crystal Farms Cheese Launching 10 New Midwest-Sourced Innovations

MINNEAPOLIS – Crystal Farms Dairy Co. is introducing 10 new items in the cheese aisle. With a focus on bold flavors like Ghost Pepper, unique shredded blends like Perfect Grilled Cheese and nutritious, on-the-go snacks like Gouda Snack Cubes, the Midwest-based company is providing consumers more unique options to add to their cheese drawer.

The lineup includes new premium processed cheese slices, Deluxe Melts, available in Classic, Smoky & Peppered, Ghost Pepper and White American flavors. Deluxe Melts are perfect for burgers, sandwiches and more. Crystal Farms is also expanding its snack line by introducing new Snack Cubes available in Gouda, White Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Marble Jack flavors. Snack Cubes are made for quick snacking at work, school or entertaining with minimal prep.

Also hitting shelves are two new shredded blends. Perfect Grilled Cheese, formulated to help consumers level up the classic staple grilled cheese sandwich and flavorful enough to be used in any favorite recipe, is a blend of Monterey Jack, Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. The Triple Cheddar shredded blend, a mix of White Sharp Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar and Mild Cheddar cheeses, brings more versatility to one of America’s most beloved cheese flavors.

“We surveyed and listened to our consumers who wanted bold, spicy flavors and unique items in the cheese aisle,” says Associate Director of Marketing Andrew Cannon. “We believe this new lineup of products will appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers seeking flavor exploration and convenience in their meals and snacks.”

Sourcing a majority of its dairy from the Midwest each year, Crystal Farms is committed to supporting the heartland and investing in the future of farming. Along with its sourcing commitment, Crystal Farms’ philanthropic initiative, Midwest Farms Forever, includes a partnership with FFA‘s national, Minnesota and Wisconsin chapters which aims to positively impact students’ lives with the resources and opportunities needed to navigate the changing landscape of farming in America.

“We believe the best dairy comes from our region, and we’re excited about how these new products will continue to bring attention to the hard work of heartland farmers while providing new varieties to consumers,” says President Tim Bratland. “Through our sourcing priorities and our partnership with FFA, we demonstrate our commitment to the success of Midwest agriculture every day.”

These new items will be available at Midwest grocers like Cub, Piggly Wiggly, Woodman’s, Festival and more this spring. Product images are available here.

About Crystal Farms:

Founded in 1926, Crystal Farms is a longstanding supplier of dairy from the heart of dairy country: the Midwest. Their dairy is sourced from farmers and co-ops within the region, ensuring premium quality products and supporting farms and families. Crystal Farms is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit https://crystalfarmscheese.com.

About Post Holdings, Inc.:

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal and pet food categories and also markets Peter Pan® peanut butter. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post participates in the private brand food category through its ownership interest in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.