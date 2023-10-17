Dairy Farmers of Canada Honored at International Dairy Federation’s Dairy Innovation Awards

OTTAWA, ON – Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) was honoured at the International Dairy Federation (IDF) Dairy Innovation Awards, which were handed out as part of the World Dairy Summit in Chicago, Illinois.

DFC’s “Net Zero by 2050 – We’re In” campaign won in IDF’s Innovation in Marketing & Communication Initiative Building Dairy category. Additionally, DFC’s digital “cow influencer,” Daisy, and her Mini-Games was recognized as a finalist in the same category.

“The honours received at the IDF Dairy Innovation Awards shine a spotlight on the Canadian dairy industry by recognizing its continuous innovation, both on and off the farm,” says David Wiens, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada. “These campaigns highlight the commitment and advances our sector is making towards net zero and we are proud to share real farmer success stories with our fellow Canadians.”

Last year, DFC committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and farmers are on their way there. The two campaigns recognized at the IDF Dairy Innovation Awards center on how Canada’s dairy farmers are committed to this objective. Through the “We’re In” campaign, DFC highlights new, innovative practices that showed Canadians some of the ways our industry is dedicated to a more sustainable future. “Daisy and her Mini-Games” help the same message reach younger consumers through a fun digital platform that engages while it informs.

Pamela Nalewajek, DFC’s Chief Marketing Officer, was on hand to accept the award in Chicago. “This recognition would not be possible without our hardworking dairy farmers, who strive day in, day out to feed the nation,” says Nalewajek. “Their efforts to blaze a trail for sustainable milk production are what make our marketing campaigns so effective.”

Congratulations are also in order to Lactanet and Semex who won in the Innovation in Climate Action category for developing the world’s first official genetic evaluation to decrease methane emissions in dairy cattle – a project which received funding from DFC.

The IDF Dairy Innovation Awards demonstrate and showcase innovative processes, practices and products within the global dairy sector that improve efficiency and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.