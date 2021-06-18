Dairy Farmers of Tomorrow: Young Farmers Debunk Myths and Shine a Light on the Future of Dairy in Canada

OTTAWA, ON – Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) launched a vibrant new marketing campaign that highlights the next generation of Canadian dairy farmers and their work towards our shared future. Dairy Farmers of Tomorrow features authentic and relatable young farmers shining a light on sustainable and responsible modern farming practices.

“We’re excited to feature young dairy farmers from across the country in this campaign, as they bring to life a progressive and forward-facing industry that builds upon Canada’s tradition of producing high-quality milk under some of the world’s most stringent standards,” says Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada. “We’re reminding consumers of Canadian dairy’s progress in lowering carbon emissions, our farmers’ commitment to animal care, and the fact that our milk is produced without the use of artificial growth hormones.”

The Dairy Farmers of Tomorrow creative platform demonstrates that Canada’s next generation of farmers is on a mission to keep innovating and keep improving, especially in the areas of animal care and sustainability. Working with third-party social media influencers, young Canadian dairy farmers showcase their use of innovative technologies while debunking myths about dairy farming practices.

“Behind Canadian dairy stands the Blue Cow logo, an iconic symbol recognized by nine out of 10 Canadians which represents the high standards that go into every drop of 100% Canadian milk,” says Pamela Nalewajek, DFC’s vice-president of marketing. “The Blue Cow is an emblem of truth and transparency that is backed by dedicated on-farm practices Canadian dairy farmers take to produce the highest quality milk while also committing to animal care and environmental sustainability.”

The six-week-long, bilingual campaign which kicked off June 10, with social and digital components (featuring online video, influencers, web and audio), will run through July 22 nationwide. The lead creative agency on this campaign was Angry Butterfly, with media buying by Initiative.

To view the campaign, click here.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.