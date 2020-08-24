Dairy Logistics Amid Pandemic? Kleinpeter: ‘It’s Not a Challenge, it’s a Nightmare’

As K-12 schools have struggled with the logistics of reopening amid a pandemic, so, too, have the businesses that serve them.

Take Kleinpeter Farms Dairy, which supplies dozens of school systems, both public and Catholic, between Lafayette and Slidell with that all-important staple of school lunches—milk.

But with school systems or individual institutions changing plans on the fly, opening then closing again for a day or maybe a week, or meeting in-person for only part of the week, it has been a challenge for the dairy—which derives as much as 40% of its revenues from school lunch contracts—to plan for demand without stretching limited resources too thin.

