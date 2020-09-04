Dairy Strong Conference Going Virtual

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Dairy Strong, an annual conference that brings together farmers and a wide variety of others connected to the dairy community, will move to an online-only format in January, the Dairy Business Association (DBA) announced.

The DBA event this past January drew 600 farmers, corporate professionals, government and university representatives, and other partners for learning, networking, celebrating and having deep-dive discussions about challenges and opportunities.

DBA is finalizing programming for the virtual event — Jan. 19-21 — and will announce details later. Past conferences had been held in Madison. The new format comes amid uncertainty about the pandemic.

“Although the format will be different, our goal remains as it has always been — to provide an experience where ideas are shared, connections are made and people are inspired,” the group’s executive director, Tim Trotter, said. “Dairy Strong’s programming has always been unique. The change in format will make the conference even more so.”

Cost, registration and sponsorship information will be announced later.

About Dairy Strong:

Dairy Strong is a conference where farmers representing farms of all sizes and management philosophies are joined by connected business owners and partners to learn, engage and explore. The event is hosted by the Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading dairy lobby group, which represents farms of all sizes and other dairy interests throughout the state. For more information, go to dairystrong.org.