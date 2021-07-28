Daiya Launches Online Store for Easy Access to Entire Lineup of Plant-Based Foods

VANCOUVER, BC — Daiya Foods, the most trusted dairy-free cheese brand and pioneer of plant-based products, today unveiled the company’s new online store, which will allow fans and people looking to explore plant-based eating to purchase its complete line of delicious dairy-, gluten- and soy-free foods directly at www.daiyafoods.com. With the rise in direct-to-consumer platforms in the past year, Daiya is committed to expanding its e-commerce capabilities with this convenient online store.

“We are thrilled to make it easier for people to access our entire line of plant-based foods from wherever and whenever they shop,” says Dan Hua, VP Marketing of Daiya. “Popularity for plant-based foods continues to grow, and we aim to make all of our unique and award-winning products more readily available to consumers.”

In addition to finding Daiya foods at major national retailers and specialty grocers, shoppers may now enjoy a full range of refrigerated, frozen and shelf-stable foods at Daiya’s online store, including:

Shreds —These delicious dairy-free and gluten-free cheese shreds are made with chickpea protein but taste like the real deal. They make the perfect topper for any hot or cold recipe and give any dish a savory finish. Varieties include a brand new Parmesan Style, as well as Mexican 4 Cheeze, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Spicy Monterey Jack.

—With a brand new look and taste, these square slices of dairy-free goodness are ready to take sandwiches and grilled cheese to the next level. Varieties include Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Cheddar and Swiss. Gluten-Free and Vegetable Crust Pizza —Try Daiya’s Gluten-Free Pizza or Vegetable Crust Pizza for a plant-based feast! The Gluten-Free Pizza comes in seven delicious flavors including Supreme, Classic, Meatless, Cheeze Lover’s, Margherita, Fire-Roasted Vegetable and Mushroom & Roasted Garlic. For the delicious crisp of a vegetable crust made with cauliflower, sweet potato and spinach, try Meatless Pepperoni with Jalapeno, Italian Herbs & Plant-Based Cheeze and Mediterranean.

—As the weather gets warmer, Daiya’s refreshing dairy-free desserts are just the thing to cool you down. The Dessert Bars, Pints and Cheezecakes each come in a variety of flavors for everyone to enjoy. Burritos —Made with wholesome ingredients, including flax and chickpea flour, each packs 7-12 grams of protein. Perfect for breakfast, on-the-go lunches, or late-night snacking. Daiya’s Burritos are available in six savory varieties including Homestyle Breakfast, Fiesta Breakfast, Tex-Mex, Santiago, Santa Fe and Tuscan.

Daiya’s full range of refrigerated, frozen and shelf-stable foods will be available online in the U.S. only. For more information on Daiya or to purchase its products, visit www.daiyafoods.com.