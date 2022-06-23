Darigold Processing Plant Coming to Pasco, WA

Ashley Carter, KEPR Dairy June 23, 2022

PASCO, Wash. — Leaders with the Port of Pasco said the largest dairy facility in North America is coming to the Tri-Cities. Port officials confirm that a new Darigold processing plant will be built in Pasco.

Leaders said the Port of Pasco purchased land back in 2019 to bring new industrial developments to the Port district. They said one of the first companies to reach out about the land was Darigold, who purchased about 150 acres for the new facility.

Now, the factory is set to be built and officials said it will bring over 1,000 jobs with it.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KEPR

Related Articles

Dairy

TX Dairy Processor Adds Additional Layer of Biosecurity to Safety Protocols: Sees Uptick in Safety Compliance

PathO3Gen Solutions Dairy September 16, 2021

Lone Star Dairy Products recently addressed the spread of dangerous pathogens via foot traffic, shoes, and floors, by adding the Patho3gen Solutions UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Stations to their suite of safety engineering protocols. The Texas dairy processor saw an immediate measurable improvement to safety compliance while providing a visible sign of safety to their employees, vendors, and customers.  