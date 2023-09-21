Drew Black joins Egg Farmers of Canada as new Chief Executive Officer

OTTAWA, ON – Egg Farmers of Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Black as their new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 6, 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Black as our CEO. He brings a wealth of knowledge and in-depth experience from working within the agriculture sector for many years. His incredible passion for nurturing collaborative teams, which is something we prioritized throughout our CEO search, makes him particularly well suited to lead Egg Farmers of Canada,” said Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. “He is a proven leader who will be working closely with our Board of Directors and our talented staff to continue to strengthen Canada’s egg farming sector.”

Mr. Black has extensive knowledge of governance, advocacy, and policy and program development. He takes on the role of CEO after serving as Executive Director at the Canadian Hatching Egg Producers where he was the principal liaison between the Board of Directors, Board Committees, and the organization’s operations. Prior to this, he served as the Director of Environment and Science Policy at the Canadian Federation of Agriculture. He has sat on a range of federal and global advisory committees and roundtables, advancing policy and regulations in the areas of animal health, biosecurity, and climate change.

“I am honoured to join Egg Farmers of Canada and for the opportunity to work with the Board of Directors, the staff team, provincial and territorial egg boards, and the organization’s many stakeholders,” said Mr. Black. “Egg Farmers of Canada is a well-known leader, and I have significant respect for what the organization has achieved throughout its long history. I look forward to supporting the growth of key areas such as on-farm standards, innovation, and sustainability within Canada’s egg farming sector.”

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its sixth decade as one of Canada’s leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of over 1,200 regulated egg farmers and egg farm families from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.