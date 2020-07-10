Egg Producer Vital Farms Files for IPO

Claudia Assis, MarketWatch Dairy July 10, 2020

Vital Farms Inc. on Thursday filed for an initial public offering, hoping to capitalize on demand for for “ethically produced, natural, traceable, clean-label, great-tasting and nutritious” foods.

The Austin, Texas, pasture-raised egg and butter producer applied to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol VITL.

Underwriters include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. It seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares although that is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. 

