Egg Producer Vital Farms Files for IPO

Vital Farms Inc. on Thursday filed for an initial public offering, hoping to capitalize on demand for for “ethically produced, natural, traceable, clean-label, great-tasting and nutritious” foods.

The Austin, Texas, pasture-raised egg and butter producer applied to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol VITL.

Underwriters include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. It seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares although that is often a placeholder used to calculate fees.

