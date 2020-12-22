Eggland’s Best Reveals Grand Prize Winner in “America’s Best Family Recipe” Contest 2020

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — After calling on home chefs nationwide to show their culinary skills by entering the “America’s Best Family Recipe” Contest, Eggland’s Best (EB) is thrilled to announce Oklahoma native Leah L. as the Grand Prize Winner with her mouthwatering Cardamom Pecan-Crusted Blackberry Streusel Mascarpone Lemon Bars with Basil Glitter!

“It’s an incredible honor to be named the Grand Prize Winner in the Eggland’s Best ‘America’s Best Family Recipe’ Contest! This dessert evokes fond memories of me and my daughters picking blackberries with my mama and eating pecans with my dad,” said Leah L. “I’ve found that Eggland’s Best eggs make the best curd-type fillings and cheesecakes, and their freshness and taste make all my baked goods even more delicious!”

This year, the Eggland’s Best “America’s Best Family Recipe” Contest encouraged fans from each state to share their best original family recipes that incorporated the superior taste, freshness, and nutrition of EB eggs. Additionally, EB also asked each entrant to share the inspiration, tradition, or memory behind their culinary creations.

Leah L. answered the call with her Cardamom Pecan-Crusted Blackberry Streusel Mascarpone Lemon Bars with Basil Glitter, which blends old and new traditions into one tasty treat. In addition to earning the coveted title of best family recipe in America, Leah will also be awarded $10,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs to fuel her recipe creation.

“After going through each entry, we were so impressed by Leah’s unique and beautiful dessert, and we couldn’t think of a more deserving recipe,” said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland’s Best. “It’s always a pleasure to see how fans incorporate our superior nutrition and taste into their recipes, and this year, we were delighted to learn how EB eggs have contributed to family tradition and memories as well!”

“I had a blast helping to judge this year’s contest and was blown away by all of the versatile submissions and heartwarming stories behind each family recipe,” said co-host of Food Network’s “The Kitchen,” Jeff Mauro. “I can always count on Eggland’s Best eggs for their delicious taste and superior nutrition, and after checking out the creative ways Americans are using EB eggs across the country, I have some great recipe inspiration to bring into my own kitchen!”

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland’s Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland’s Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland’s Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product’s superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

