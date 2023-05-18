Final Spring 2023 Virtual Farm Tour Set to Reach Students to Build Trust in Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Spring 2023 Virtual Farm Tours, coordinated by American Dairy Association North East, wrap up on May 25, at Pheasant Echos Farm, Westminster, Md., with host Crystal Stambaugh Edwards. Dairy farmers are encouraged to share the information with their local schools.

Since launching the Virtual Farm Tour concept in 2018, the tours have racked up nearly 620,000 viewers between live streaming and recorded replays.

“This program is building trust in dairy by helping students make the connection with those who are producing the milk and products they enjoy at school and at home,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “The program also gains credibility when dairy farmers share the registration information with their local schools, which we encourage you to do.”

Two separate tour sessions, along with free lesson plans, will take place on the same day at each farm, including:

For Grades 6-12 – A deep dive tour that focuses on how farms use technology and experts to provide care for their animals and the land.

For Pre-K- Grade 5 – A general tour with that covers three primary areas on the farm – where calves live, where cows live, and where cows are milked.

The free teacher-developed student lesson plans meet Common Core Standards for elementary, middle and high school classes.

Tyler Beck of Beck Farms, Freeville, N.Y., hosted a tour in March that garnered 8,000 viewers, and Chris Waddell of Apple Shamrock Dairy Farms in Townville, Pa., drew nearly 6,700 viewers for her tour in April. The students had the option to view the tour live or to watch the recording later.

All lesson plans are available to download, as well as registration for the Spring 2023 Virtual Farm Tours and access to recorded past tours at AmericanDairy.com under “Virtual Farm Tours.”

