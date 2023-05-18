Hood Cottage Cheese Launches First Ever Mix-In Cottage Cheese Duo

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Hood®, the number one dairy brand in New England, today announced the launch of Hood Cottage Cheese Medleys, an exciting new single serve, flavor-packed snack perfect for any on-the-go moment. The new product brings consumers a delicious way to enjoy cottage cheese and delivers crave-able flavor combinations and crunchy mix-ins in one convenient, protein-packed snack.

Hood Cottage Cheese Medleys are available in three delicious flavors: Pineapple with Honey Roasted Almonds, Strawberry with Graham Crackers and Chocolate Chips, and Blueberry with Crunchy Oat Granola. As consumers seek more satisfying snacks for every occasion, Hood Cottage Cheese Medleys offer the perfect way to mix up routines with no prep – just flip, stir, and go.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Cottage Cheese Medleys,” says Lynne Bohan, Spokesperson for HP Hood LLC “We know our consumers are seeking quick, easy, and exciting new ways to add protein into their diets in ways that are satisfying and delicious. Medleys meet that need while being delicious and convenient for any snacking moment.”

To celebrate the launch, Hood Cottage Cheese will be sponsoring free exercise classes in Boston and New York. Come snag some free samples and exciting swag in Boston at the Kick It By Eliza Sweat classes and New York’s Meatpacking Sweat Sessions. Class dates and times include:

Boston Sweat Series:

Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. (Seaport)

Thursday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m. (Hingham)

Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (Seaport)

Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. (Lynnfield)

Thursday, July 20 at 4:30 p.m. (Seaport)

Thursday, Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m. (Seaport)

Sunday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. (Seaport)

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. (Seaport)

New York Meatpacking District Sweat Sessions:

Tuesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Check out Hood Cottage Cheese Medleys in select grocery stores across New England and New York. For more information, visit Hood.com, on Facebook Facebook.com/HPHood, and on Instagram at @hphood.

About Hood

Founded in 1846, today Hood is one of the largest branded dairy operators in the United States. Hood is the number-one dairy brand in New England, and Hood’s portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood, Crowley Foods, Heluva Good!, Planet Oat, LACTAID® Dairy Products, and Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® Almond Milk. For more information about Hood, please visit www.Hood.com.