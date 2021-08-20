Good Culture Launches a Suite of New Products including Lactose Free Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese Line with Probiotics

IRVINE, Calif. – Good Culture, the B-corp-certified, clean-label cultured foods brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese for the modern age, continues to deliver disruptive innovation with the debut of four new products, including its first-ever lactose free line and a squeezable, classic sour cream pouch. The four new products are made with simple ingredients, including gut-friendly live and active cultures as well as pasture-raised milk sourced from small family farms in the Midwest. These new products can be found in retailers nationwide starting this summer.

Good Culture’s Lactose Free Cottage Cheese maintains the brand’s high protein, simple ingredient, thick and creamy promise without the lactose. The Lactose Free Cottage Cheese boasts 14 grams of protein per serving and is made with just five simple ingredients: pasture-raised milk, cream, sea salt, live and active cultures and lactase enzyme. Available in a 15-ounce tub for an SRP of $3.49.

Good Culture’s Squeezable Lactose Free Sour Cream Pouch and Lactose Free Sour Cream Tub are lactose free versions of the brand’s decadent, simple and cultured sour cream currently in-market today. Available in a 12-ounce pouch for an SRP of $2.99, and a 15-ounce tub for $2.99.

Good Culture’s Squeezable Whole Milk Classic Sour Cream Pouch is a mess-free, spoon-free solution making sour cream easier and more convenient than ever. The Squeezable Whole Milk Classic Sour Cream Pouch is made with just four simple ingredients: pasture-raised milk, cream, enzymes and live and active cultures. Available in a 12-ounce pouch for an SRP of $2.99.

“We are excited to drive continued expansion with more convenient pack formats and lactose free options at leading retailers,” said Jesse Merrill, chief executive officer and co-founder of Good Culture. “We worked hard to create unique sour cream products that deliver a thicker and more flavorful experience using only simple ingredients, gut-friendly probiotic cultures and milk that is sourced from pasture-raised cows. We are also thrilled to make Good Culture accessible to lactose-sensitive folks looking for a clean, nutrient-dense and delicious experience.”

Good Culture’s latest innovation comes as the brand is experiencing robust growth in the cottage cheese category. In the latest 52 weeks, Good Culture’s growth was 54.6% in MULO channels*.

For more information about all Good Culture products or to keep up with Good Culture’s latest news, please visit www.goodculture.com or follow them on Instagram at @good_culture.

About Good Culture:

In 2015, founders Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner saw that cottage cheese, an overlooked superfood, had the potential to be catapulted to the forefront of the real food trend, so they decided to shake up and reinvigorate the dairy aisle with their certified organic, pasture-raised, stabilizer and additive-free cottage cheese. Good Culture leads the way with organic, family farm-raised, high-protein, low-sugar, thick and creamy products that never use gums, thickeners or chemical preservatives. This disruptive company is dedicated to using only real foods and simple ingredients across their growing portfolio of cultured foods. The overwhelming success of their flagship product led to expansion into other cultured food offerings including probiotic-rich sour cream. Good Culture is a proud partner of 1% for the Planet, supporting soil health and regenerative agriculture and is a certified B Corporation.