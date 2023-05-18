CFIA: San Daniele Brand and Mastro Brand Mortadella Recalled due to Undeclared Pistachio

Perishable News Deli May 18, 2023

Summary

Product

Mortadella

IssueFood – Allergen – Tree nut

What to do – Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.

Audience Hotels, restaurants and institutions Retail

Affected products

BrandProductSizeCode on ProductUPC
MastroMortadellaApproximately 4 kgBEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27
BE170421		None
San DanieleMortadellaApproximately 7 kgBEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27
BE170420BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02
BE170562		None
San DanieleMortadellaApproximately 7.6 kgBEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27
BE170419BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02
BE170561		None
San DanieleMortadellaApproximately 4.5 kgBEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02
BE170563		None
San DanieleMortadellaApproximately 6 kgBEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27
BE170417		None
San DanieleMortadellaApproximately 6 kgBEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27
BE170416		None

Issue

San Daniele brand and Mastro brand Mortadella recalled due to undeclared pistachio.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

