CFIA: San Daniele Brand and Mastro Brand Mortadella Recalled due to Undeclared Pistachio

Summary
Product
Mortadella
IssueFood – Allergen – Tree nut
What to do – Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.
Audience Hotels, restaurants and institutions Retail
Affected products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|Code on Product
|UPC
|Mastro
|Mortadella
|Approximately 4 kg
|BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27
BE170421
|None
|San Daniele
|Mortadella
|Approximately 7 kg
|BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27
BE170420BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02
BE170562
|None
|San Daniele
|Mortadella
|Approximately 7.6 kg
|BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27
BE170419BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02
BE170561
|None
|San Daniele
|Mortadella
|Approximately 4.5 kg
|BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02
BE170563
|None
|San Daniele
|Mortadella
|Approximately 6 kg
|BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27
BE170417
|None
|San Daniele
|Mortadella
|Approximately 6 kg
|BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27
BE170416
|None
Issue
San Daniele brand and Mastro brand Mortadella recalled due to undeclared pistachio.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.