Sofina Foods Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Mortadella Deli Meat Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON – Sofina Foods Inc., a Markham, Ontario, Canada establishment, is recalling approximately 15,165 pounds of ready-to-eat mortadella deli meat products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product may contain pistachio (tree nuts), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat mortadella deli meat products were produced on March 27, 2023, March 30, 2023, and April 4, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 10307, lot code BE170418, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of “IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170418.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 10307, lot code BE170560, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of “IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 AU 02, and lot code BE170560.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170422, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170422.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170668, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 08 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date 2023 AU 08, and lot code BE170668.

The products subject to recall bear Canada establishment number “224” on the case box. These items were shipped to distribution centers in California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania for use in retail delis and foodservice locations.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that a customer observed pistachio nut in ready-to-eat regular mortadella deli meat product during slicing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in delis and foodservice locations refrigerators and freezers. Delis and foodservice locations are urged not to serve these products. Consumers who have purchased these products and have an allergy to pistachios, should not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Sofina Consumer Hotline at 1-855-763-4621 or Sofina@surecallcc.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Shannon Denny, Director of Communications, Sofina Foods Inc., at 416-527-5871 or SDenny@sofinafoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.