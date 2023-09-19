Gayo Azul Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrated Now Until October 15th

Paramus, N.J. – The renowned Hispanic cheesemaker with a Dutch influence, Gayo Azul®, celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month and has teamed up with Celebrity Chef George Duran to create some exciting recipes that honor Hispanic heritage. These original mouthwatering Gayo Azul creations include Birria Tacos, *Chicken Fajitas, Creamy Gouda Huevos Rancheros, Grilled Shrimp Arugula Salad, and Open-Faced Honey & Ham Sandwiches.

Gayo Azul cheese varieties are conveniently available in diverse offerings, including:

– Cotija: A firm and crumbly Mexican aged cow’s milk cheese with a sharp, slightly salty flavor, perfect for enchiladas, tacos, and street corn toppings.

– Dutch Edam: A firmer cousin of Gouda, with a rich flavor and smooth, creamy texture, ideal for cheeseboards, baking dishes, and salads.

– European Swiss: A semi-firm cheese boasting a sweet, nutty taste and iconic round holes, suitable for burgers, cold, and grilled sandwiches.

-Queso Blanco: A fresh, white cow’s milk cheese with a slightly salty and mild flavor. Its young age creates an irresistibly creamy yet crumbly texture that holds its shape well, making it ideal for grilling.

– Queso Para Freir: A fresh, white cow’s milk cheese with a slightly salty, mild flavor, known for its higher melting point, perfect for frying, sandwiches, and baked dishes.

Start your Hispanic Heritage Celebrations with this winner:

Birria Tacos with Crumbled Gayo Azul Cotija

by George Duran

Ingredients:

Gayo Azul Cotija Cheese crumbled

2 tablespoons of achiote paste

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of paprika

1/2 teaspoon of coriander

1/2 teaspoon of oregano

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1 pound of beef (such as chuck roast), cut into small cubes

1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar

2 cups of beef broth

8 small corn tortillas

Sliced red onions

Chopped cilantro

Radishes, thinly sliced

Lime wedges for serving

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the first ten ingredients. Add cubed beef to bowl and mix until thoroughly combined.

Add beef in a Dutch oven or large pot and pour in the apple cider vinegar and beef broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 2-3 hours, covered until the beef is tender. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a plate. Shred the meat using two forks. Season with salt if needed.

Heat a griddle or large nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Place a tortilla in the pan and heat until it becomes soft and pliable. Drizzle some of the birria cooking liquid throughout both sides of the tortilla until it is absorbed and begins to crisp.

Place a small handful of the shredded beef in the center of each tortilla. Top with a spoonful of the birria cooking liquid, Cotija cheese, sliced red onions, cilantro, and sliced radishes

Fold the tortilla in half and repeat with the remaining tortillas and filling ingredients.

Serve tacos with lime wedges and extra birria sauce on the side.

“Gayo Azul cheese is the perfect complement to all the Hispanic-inspired dishes I love to make,” says Celebrity Chef George Duran. “ Each recipe I create stands out using the different Gayo Azul varieties,” adds Duran.

Gayo Azul stands as a hallmark of excellence, crafting fresh cheese from cow’s milk, boasting a firm texture and a subtly salty, mild flavor profile. Renowned for its high melting point, the cheese’s alluring consistency softens upon cooking. Gayo Azul boasts a distinctive approach to cheesemaking, merging Dutch and Hispanic traditions, a legacy that traces back to the 1950s in the Caribbean, where Dutch cheeses quickly gained acclaim. With decades of evolution and innovation, Gayo Azul offers an array of cheeses that have found their place in kitchens across generations.

Whether enhancing a dish or elevating a sandwich, Gayo Azul® promises to captivate any palate. Find Gayo Azul cheeses in various sizes at local retailers such as BJ’s Wholesale, Costco, Fresco Y Mas, Key Foods, Market Basket, Presidente, Publix, Sedano’s, Sam’s Club, and Winn Dixie Supermarkets.

“Gayo Azul and Celebrity Chef George Duran make a perfect team to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month,” says Josh Rosen, Brand Manager at FrieslandCampina. “Gayo Azul has been a constant companion in Chef Duran’s kitchens for years, and sharing his recipe creations honors the Gayo Azul Hispanic traditions,” adds Rosen.

To delve deeper into the world of Gayo Azul’s cheeses, explore product availability, and unearth new culinary inspirations, visit www.gayoazul.com or connect with the brand on Facebook (@gayoazulcheese) and Instagram (@gayo_azul_cheese).

To learn more about Celebrity Chef George Duran, go to www.georgeduran.com