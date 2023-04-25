Global Food Startup NotCo Appoints Meredith Madden as U.S. General Manager

NEW YORK, N.Y.— NotCo, the fast-growing food tech company valued at $1.5 billion with a first-of-its-kind patented A.I. technology named Giuseppe, announced that Meredith Madden has joined the company as its U.S. General Manager. Madden will work to drive the brand’s integrated marketing strategies, infuse strategic operations and broaden its category growth efforts in the retail and food service channels as it continues to grow its presence in the U.S. market.

“Meredith has a proven record of category management expertise coupled with a deep understanding of U.S. consumer behavior, which are both key to leading transformation of the plant-based industry,” said NotCo co-founder and CEO, Matias Muchnick. “A saturated industry, many plant-based brands continue to offer similar products with little true differentiation. In order to create real lasting change and make plant-based foods something consumers adopt long-term, it’s critical to not only win on taste but deliver a clear and consistent value proposition across the various categories. We’re confident that Meredith will help continue to drive NotCo’s mission and lead us into our next stage of growth in the U.S.”

Madden joins NotCo from Chobani, where she played a significant role in the company’s growth and success over the past 10 years. She most recently held the position of CMO, where she was focused on building and integrating teams and developing marketing strategies to bring new consumers to the brand. Madden’s career in CPG began during her time at CROSSMARK where she held a variety of retail and business insights roles. Prior to CROSSMARK, she spent five years at Kimball Midwest, managing distribution and warehouse operations.

“NotCo is in a unique position to drive transformation of the food industry through its proprietary A.I. technology that enables exceptionally delicious plant-based foods,” said Madden. “I am excited to be part of this powerful mission and work alongside such incredible people to take NotCo U.S growth to the next level by providing strategic direction and creating greater synergies across the teams.”

NotCo launched in the U.S. in 2020 with its signature NotMilk and has since introduced NotBurger and NotChicken to the market through select retailers nationwide. The company is the only global food tech brand disrupting massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. NotCo currently operates in 10 different countries and is best known for revolutionizing the plant-based space through its proprietary A.I. technology, which holds 12 patents in the U.S. for its ability to recreate the same experience (taste, texture, functionality, and smell) of animal-based foods, using only plant-based ingredients. Its line of mind-blowingly delicious plant-based meat, dairy and egg products currently includes NotMilk, NotBurger and NotChicken, with additional innovations in the pipeline for later this year.

To further accelerate the transformation of the plant-based industry, NotCo recently launched a B2B unit in which the brand lends its A.I. platform Giuseppe to enable other CPG brands, ingredient suppliers and technology to curate their own innovations. The brand’s recent joint venture with Kraft Heinz (The Kraft Heinz Not Company) is the first to demonstrate the program’s success through its recently launched NotMayo and NotCheese products in the U.S.

NotCo’s portfolio, including NotMilk, NotBurger and NotChicken can be found in over 10,000 stores in the U.S. including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Kroger, Fresh Market, Imperfect Foods, Amazon and more. Disrupting multiple categories across 10 countries simultaneously, NotCo has experienced staggering success in Latin America, where the company has become the fastest-growing food tech company offering superior-tasting plant-based products across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and more.

About NotCo

