Agritech Company Piper Systems Signs €1.8m US Dairy Deal

Irish agritech company Piper Systems has signed a €1.8 million deal with dairy farms in the US that will pave the way for further growth in the market

The deal with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) includes a bulk order of Piper’s systems for their farms in central and southeast of the US to ensure farmers are being paid fairly for milk. The DFA is one of the largest dairy unions in the US, with around 6,000 farms under its umbrella.

Piper Systems improves milk collection, loading, and sampling through the use of advanced automation and data. Systems can be used on the farm or tanker, providing accurate sampling to grade milk properly and yield payments for farmers, and ensures traceability at all steps of the chain. The system is also modular, allowing it to be repaired relatively easily if needed.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Irish Times