Why Mezcal and Cheese Make a Perfect Pairing

Mezcal is the fastest-growing category of agave spirits. It presents diverse aroma and taste profiles, from sweet and fruity to earthy, pungent, and even medicinal. It also lends itself to a wide variety of food pairings. Recently, I sat down with Julia Gross to discuss mezcal and how it pairs with Mexico’s native cheeses.

Julia Gross describes herself as “a rogue cheese monger and mezcal educator” based out of “somewhere in the US or Mexico,” depending on the season. Her obsession with cheese, travel, and everything related has taken her worldwide – from alleyways in Thailand to underground hot springs in Guatemala.

Julia is an awarded expert at pairing mezcal with Mexico’s native cheeses. Her classes focus on history, anthropology, mysticism, and their relationship to what and how we eat and drink. Currently, she is working on a photo series of mezcal producers in Oaxaca and exploring wine and cheese country in Queretaro, Mexico.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes