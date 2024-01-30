NotCo Unveils the Truth Behind the Fake Smiles

NEW YORK–NotCo, the leading food-tech company that leverages AI to create plant based food, is setting out to revolutionize the way consumers perceive the food industry with its groundbreaking campaign, “Not So Happy Animals.” The initiative aims to debunk the idyllic portrayal of happy animals in the logos of food products by shedding light on the stark contrast between these visuals and the actual conditions faced by animals in the food supply chain.

NotCo is challenging the conventional narrative by advocating for a shift towards plant-based alternatives that are not only delicious but also ethically and sustainably produced. The campaign encourages consumers to consider plant-based foods as a viable and compassionate alternative to traditional animal-based products.

Starting today, anyone in the US can go to nothappy.com and scan animal logos commonly found in public spaces. When they scan the website, the logo will be brought to life using AR and reveal a message about the animal in the form of a song. People will also be directed to discover and purchase one of the NotCo plant based products created by chefs with the help of proprietary AI.

Matias Muchnick, CEO and Co-founder of NotCo, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “If we really want to change the conversation, we need to be bold. We are using this simple yet powerful insight: ‘why do logos of happy animals actually sell dead animals?’ and start a proactive dialogue around the source of our food. The ‘Not So Happy Animals’ campaign goes beneath the surface to reveal, in an ironic way, the behind-the-scenes reality of the food supply chain, urging consumers to make informed choices that align with their values.”

As part of the “Not So Happy Animals” campaign, NotCo invites consumers to explore the range of plant-based products made that replicate the taste and texture of traditional animal-based foods. By making the switch to plant-based alternatives, consumers can contribute to a healthier planet while enjoying culinary experiences that are equally satisfying.

Join NotCo in transforming the narrative of the food industry. Follow @Notcous on social media and take a part in the conversation.