NotCo Exits Refrigerated Plant-Based Milk Segment in US, Switches Focus to Shelf-Stable

Elaine Watson, AgFunderNews Dairy August 14, 2023

Alternative protein startup NotCo has exited the refrigerated milk segment in the US and is now focused on building a presence for its NotMilk plant-based milk in the far-smaller, but faster-growing shelf-stable category.

The company is also expanding US distribution for its plant-based meat brands NotBurger and NotChicken.

A Santiago-based foodtech company deploying an artificial intelligence (AI) platform called ‘Giuseppe’ to bring greater sophistication to the formulation of meat and dairy alternatives, NotCo entered the US in 2020 with refrigerated dairy-free milk NotMilk and rapidly increased distribution to several thousand stores including Whole Foods and Costco.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AgFunderNews

