True Story Foods Continues Expansion of Deli Meat Distribution Nationwide

(Fairfield, CA) – San Francisco-based True Story Foods, a family-run producer of clean, quality meats that are raised with respect, is elevating its presence in major grocery retailers nationwide. Responding to consumer demand for clean deli meats, the company’s all-natural and organic pre-sliced deli meats have recently gained distribution in Meijer, Kroger banners, and Whole Foods. These add to its current distribution of Snack Packs and other sliced deli products in Target, Costco, Publix, Sprouts, Safeway, and other regional and national retailers, bringing total store count to over 4,000.

Increasing its distribution in the Midwest, True Story introduced four sliced deli SKUs at 461 Meijer stores, including: Uncured Wildflower Honey & Maple Ham, Uncured Black Forest Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, and Smoked Turkey Breast. On the West Coast, Kroger banners Ralph’s and King Sooper’s now carry the brand’s uncured ham selections and Oven Roasted Turkey in addition to sliced Genoa Salame and Heritage Breed Prosciutto. The specialty charcuterie category of the brand’s deli portfolio has increased in demand and seen success at retailers like Sprouts.

The company believes that the increased demand from retailers speaks to consumers’ growing appetite for clean meats in the deli aisle.

“When I started in this industry, consumers were not as conscious of what went into their deli meats,“ says Phil Gatto, who was President of Columbus Craft Meats before co-founding True Story in 2011. “Now consumers are extremely well-educated about ingredients. They read labels. They’re having conversations about humane raising.”

“We’re proud to partner with retailers who share our commitment to these values,” he adds.

Earlier this year, True Story launched a major expansion into 111 new Whole Foods stores, which carry its Organic Thick Carved Oven Roasted Chicken Breast and Turkey and Ham Snack Packs, small rounds that are individually portioned into packets of five slices. The Snack Packs in particular are a hit with parents looking for cleaner, kid-friendly protein options.

Since its inception, True Story’s mission has been to reconnect consumers with real, natural foods, while allowing American family farmers to sustain their way of life. Its clean ingredient promise dictates that its meats contain no nitrites or nitrates, artificial colors of flavors, preservatives, gums, or stabilizers. The animals are raised will all vegetarian feed and no antibiotics ever.

True Story’s products can be found at Whole Foods Market, Meijer, Ralphs, King Soopers, Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, Sprouts, Publix, Target, and Costco, as well as independent grocers such as Nugget, Lunardi’s, Mollies, and New Seasons Market.

For more information, please visit TrueStoryFoods.com. For Wholesale inquiries, contact sales@truestoryfoods.com.

ABOUT TRUE STORY FOODS

True Story Foods is a family owned and operated company crafting clean, humanely raised meats. Based in Fairfield, CA, it works with a network of American family farmers and ranchers to source humanely raised pork, beef, chicken, and turkey for its line of all-natural, No Antibiotics Ever, and Organic deli meats, hot dogs, sausages, and fresh pork.

True Story’s hogs are raised with Room to Roam: without gestation crates and with at least 24 ft of space per animal, in compliance with California’s Proposition 12.