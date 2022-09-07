Good Culture Adds Organic Option to Lactose Free Line

IRVINE, Calif. — Good Culture, the B-corp-certified, clean-label cultured foods brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese for the modern age, continues to innovate with the debut of Good Culture Organic Lactose Free Cottage Cheese, a whole milk organic addition to its previously launched line of lactose-free cottage cheese and sour cream.

Good Culture’s Organic Lactose Free Cottage Cheese is made with simple, organic ingredients, including gut-friendly probiotic cultures as well as pasture-raised milk sourced from small family farms. It boasts 14 grams of protein per ½ cup serving and 18g of protein per single serve cup and maintains the brand’s high protein, simple ingredient, thick and creamy promise without the lactose.

Good Culture’s Organic Lactose Free Cottage Cheese is made with just five simple ingredients: organic, pasture-raised milk and cream, sea salt, live and active cultures and lactase enzyme. It is available in a 15-ounce tub and a 5-ounce single-serve cup available at Whole Foods Market this September, with expanded retail distribution in 2023.

“Good Culture consistently receives so much praise from consumers for our lactose free cottage cheese and sour cream,” explains Jesse Merrill, chief executive officer and co-founder of Good Culture. “According to the NIH, approximately 65% of the population has a reduced ability to digest lactose which means lactose doesn’t break down, causing gastric discomfort. So we knew it was important to provide an organic, lactose free cottage cheese option that is the same creamy taste and texture as our ridiculously good, organic cottage cheese, just without the lactose.”

For more information about all Good Culture products or to keep up with Good Culture’s latest news, please visit www.goodculture.com or follow them on Instagram at @good_culture.

About Good Culture:

In 2015, founders Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner saw that cottage cheese, an overlooked superfood, had potential to be at the forefront of the real food trend, so they shook up and reinvigorated the dairy aisle with certified organic, pasture-raised, stabilizer and additive-free cottage cheese. This disruptive company is dedicated to using only real foods and simple ingredients across their growing portfolio of cultured foods. The success of their flagship product led to expansion into other cultured food offerings including probiotic-rich sour cream. Good Culture, a certified B Corporation, is a proud partner of 1% for the Planet, supporting soil health and regenerative agriculture.