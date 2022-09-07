Rosa Brothers Milk Company Celebrates 10th Anniversary

(Tulare, CA) Rosa Brothers Milk Company will mark its tenth year with an anniversary celebration this Saturday, September 10, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, at Zumwalt Park in Tulare. There’s something for everyone at the party, as festivities will include live music from Midnight Wine, $2 ice cream cones, milk samples, carnival games and raffle prizes. A Farmers Market with tasting opportunities will be onsite to showcase the local products featured at Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s Creamery/Retail Store. Plus, food trucks will be on site with delicious food for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets so they can enjoy the live music.

“We are so excited to celebrate this milestone anniversary with our community, our customers and our retail store partners, as they have all played a huge role in our success,” states Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers MIlk Company. “It seems like just yesterday it was 2012 and we were producing our first batch of glass bottled milk. How quickly the past ten years have flown by! Rosa Brothers Milk Company continues to proudly produce milk and ice cream products from our third-generation dairy farm. We look forward to continuing to provide California families the freshest, highest quality products for many years to come.”

ABOUT ROSA BROTHERS MILK COMPANY

Noel and Rolland Rosa, third generation dairy farmers, began production of their glass bottled milk and super premium ice cream in September 2012 with a handful of stores selling their products. The Rosa Brothers have remained true to their local roots while ensuring the freshest and highest quality products. Today, Rosa Brothers products can be found at more than 875 locations throughout California.

Rosa Brothers’ glass bottled milk is offered in a variety of flavors and sizes. Additional products include 16 decadent flavors of super premium ice cream, half and half, heavy cream, coffee creamers and Egg Nog, a seasonal favorite that makes its annual appearance during the holidays.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, please visit RosaBrothers.com or call (559) 685-2500. For information on where to purchase Rosa Brothers products, click on “Where to Buy” at RosaBrothers.com.