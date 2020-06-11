Good News for Local Dairy Farmers as Milk Market Rebounds

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. – After hitting rock-bottom during the pandemic, things are finally looking up for farmers. The milk market is taking a sudden turn for the better.

After years of bad milk prices, farmers are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

Philadelphia farmer Mike Kiechle has only been getting about $1,200 for every 100 pounds of milk he sells for the past 5 years. But when the milk truck comes at the end of this month, he expects it will be a different story.

