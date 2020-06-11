Good News for Local Dairy Farmers as Milk Market Rebounds

Emily Griffin, WWNY TV Dairy June 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. – After hitting rock-bottom during the pandemic, things are finally looking up for farmers. The milk market is taking a sudden turn for the better.

After years of bad milk prices, farmers are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

Philadelphia farmer Mike Kiechle has only been getting about $1,200 for every 100 pounds of milk he sells for the past 5 years. But when the milk truck comes at the end of this month, he expects it will be a different story.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WWNY TV

Related Articles

Dairy

United States Milk Market: 2019-2023 Analysis & Outlook

February 21, 2019 Research and Markets

The report analyses the development of this market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Danone, Dean Foods, Nestle, and PepsiCo are profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Dairy

Wisconsin Dairy Farmers Seek Higher Milk Prices

March 26, 2019 Rick Barrett, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Dairy farmers are endorsing a proposal from the National Farmers Organization, based in Ames, Iowa, that would establish a two-tier milk pricing system aimed at boosting revenue for small and midsize farms. Under the plan, which would require federal government approval, farmers would get an extra $4 for every hundred pounds (roughly 12 gallons) of milk they produce a month, up to 1 million pounds. Anything over that amount would fetch a lower price.