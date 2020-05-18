Handsome Brook Farms Reveals New Carton Design

New York, NY — Handsome Brook Farms introduces a new carton design currently rolling out to grocery shelves nationally. The packaging nods to Handsome Brook Farms’ belief that the future of animal and land husbandry is bright, with the vibrant colors reflective of the green pastures, blue skies, and bright yellow sunshine of a new tomorrow.

Handsome Brook Farms partnered with Redscout to articulate their brand mission and translate it into a new visual identity—culminating in a package design that rises above the category tropes of overwhelming the customer with confusing claims. The result is straightforward communication, highlighting “Handsome” as an aspirational standard, and the obvious choice for customers who want the best for themselves and the planet. Their new logo treatment is inspired by the energy of sun rays and symbolizes the optimism and forward-looking spirit of Handsome Brook Farms. Customers may also notice the company name has transitioned to Handsome Brook Farms (previously Handsome Brook Farm) to better reflect all 75 family farms in their network that bring their pillars of Small Farms, Big Hearts, and Brighter Future to life each day.

“Our new design aligns our brand’s humane, sustainable, and dare we say, handsome, pillars with the core values that make up the fabric of our company,” says CEO of Handsome Brook Farms, Jordan Czeizler. “We know customers are paying more attention than ever to what they are eating and how it is getting from farm to shelf. Our new branding hedges against the greenwashing and misleading labels we so often see in the category and reflects our unwavering commitment to provide a brighter future for tomorrow through organic, pasture-raised egg production.”

In developing the new branding, the team conducted more than 3,000 US consumer surveys and responded to statistics like 73% of Americans actively try to include “locally grown foods” in their diets (Gallup, 2018) and 81% globally say, “I must be able to trust the brand to do what is right.” (Edelman Trust Barometer 2019). Handsome Brook Farms is proud to always do what is right for their team, customers and the greater good both through their approach and donations of 1 pallet (10,800 eggs) per week, which began in April and will continue for the foreseeable future.

Handsome Brook Farms is a pioneer in pasture-raised organic egg production, the most ethical and sustainable way to produce eggs. Founded in upstate New York with five hens, Handsome Brook has grown into the largest producer of organic pasture-raised eggs in the country, with more than 75 partner farms in 10 states. The company is committed to building a better food system that benefits our hens, farmers, planet, and consumers. Learn more at www.handsomebrookfarms.com and find them at your local grocery store including Walmart, Sprouts, and Publix.



@handsomebrookfarms |www.handsomebrookfarms.com