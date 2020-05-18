Alexandra Farms Introduces Five New Varieties of Fresh Cut Garden Roses

Alexandra Farms, the world’s largest grower of fresh cut garden roses, proudly announces the latest additions to our collections. The varieties being released this year are truly special, with fantastic shapes, colors and versatility that ensure these blooms will be in demand around the world.

Deluxe Garden Roses Among the new releases are three varieties belonging our diverse Deluxe Garden Rose Collection. Quicksand, with its sophisticated and on-trend sand and cream colors, has a large, spiral-shaped bloom. Sahara Sensation is also new this year. She has a sandy, faintly golden color, and petals that unfold in scalloped waves with hints of pink around the edges. Commonly grown as a spray rose, the variety is grown at our farm in Colombia as a regular-sized garden rose. Finally, we have Amnesia, with her extraordinary tones that shift from dusty lavender to pale grey green. We began shipping this variety in late 2019.

Princess Japanese Garden Roses Our two new Princess varieties were developed by breeders in Japan. Princess Kaori (Fragrant) has an extraordinary blueish lavender color, a large bloom and a sweet fragrance of lavender. Our first spray variety is called Princess Midori (Green). You have not seen a rose like this before! Each stem bears at least four or five small blooms in a unique, intense green shade. This variety lends a lively burst of energy to any arrangement. Both varieties are exclusively grown by Alexandra Farms.

Learn More For details on the vase life, bloom forms, petal counts and fragrance of the new varieties, visit www.alexandrafarms.com and explore the collections. Alexandra Farms is continually searching for garden rose varieties worthy of a welcome into our family of fragrant, romantic cut roses for weddings and everyday designs. No rose will be accepted that does not meet the minimum standard of a 10-day vase life after it has been nurtured, harvested, carefully packaged and shipped under the expert care of our rose-loving team in Bogotá, Colombia.