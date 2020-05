The Slow Flowers team has decided it is best to reschedule the Slow Flowers Summit on June 28-29, 2021 at Filoli – one year from the original date and at the same fabulous venue!

​For more details on the decision, watch this video message from Debra Prinzing, Founder of Slow Flowers.

​We look forward to seeing you in California in 2021 for two days of progressive ideas, connections, and inspiration.

​Same fabulous venue, same fantastic program!