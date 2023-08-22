Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso, LLC Wins Gold Medal at American Cheese Society Judging

KENT, Ill. — Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso, LLC, a Hispanic cheese private brand, co-packing, and ingredient manufacturer in Chicago, IL, took top honors in its category at this year’s American Cheese Society competition. Its Quesadilla cheese topped all other entries from around the country to take the gold medal in the Hispanic & Portuguese Style Cooking Cheese Category. Winners of the prestigious competition were announced at the ACS’s annual conference.

Queso Quesadilla also known as “Chihuahua, Mexico-style cheese” is made with a Mennonite-derived recipe from the state of Chihuahua in Mexico. It has extraordinary melting properties made possible with careful aging and the incorporation of unique cultures to deliver uncompromised melting. Our Queso Quesadilla is the perfect melting cheese for queso fundido, quesadillas, burgers, or any other dish that requires melting cheese.

Mark Braun, CEO, Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso, LLC, says “There is no greater complement to our team than being recognized like this in one of the top cheese industry competitions. The passion of our team is truly inspiring.”

Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso produces not only the gold medal winner Quesadilla cheese but also the popular Fresco, Panela, Oaxaca, Cotija Mexican style cheeses, the Blanco and Para Freir Caribbean style cheeses at its state-of-the-art SQF Level 3 certified plant.

This gold medal recognition serves as an important Illustration of the company’s passion for Hispanic Cheesemaking in a unique manufacturing facility focused on sustainability and the environment.

About Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso

Founded in 2009, we are an Illinois-based private brand, co-packing and ingredient Hispanic cheese manufacturer for national retailers, top brands, distributors and manufacturers. We offer the highest quality & most extensive Mexican, Caribbean and Central American style authentic cheese and creams assortment, crafted with care and a personal sense of ownership using milk free of rBST hormones. We are proud of our State-of-the-Art SQF level 3.0 certified plant with broad production capabilities and our commitment to sustainability and animal welfare. The company continues to invest in its production facility, recently completing a multi-phase plant expansion. This rounds out a $30MM+ expansion and new equipment project that also included new loading docks, coolers and storage, major machinery and cheesemaking equipment, a test kitchen, new offices and employee facilities. Visit us at: www.hcmakers.com