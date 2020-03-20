IDFA’s New Look Website Captures Energy, Excitement in Dairy Industry

IDFA launched a new and improved website at IDFA.org. We are excited to share this new tool for advocacy, education and networking on behalf of the dairy industry. Moreover, we’re confident that the website’s new features will play an important role in times like these—when nimble, reliable communications are more important than ever. Whether it’s streamlined access to member content, instant advocacy alerts or responding to and managing crises and emergencies such as COVID-19, the new website will position IDFA to better serve our members and the dairy industry.

As the dairy industry evolves, IDFA is evolving to lead for our members and to serve as the unified voice for whole dairy supply chain. Therefore, in addition to the website, we have updated IDFA’s branding and logo. To download IDFA’s updated logo and branding guidelines, just visit the Newsroom on the new website, or go directly to https://idfa.org/logo-and-branding.

The reason for these changes is simple: our industry is evolving, and we too must evolve to stay one step ahead.

If you had not noticed, IDFA has undergone notable changes over the past three years, going from four separate organizations to one unified brand and mission, with new leadership and new priorities. Now is the appropriate time to update our website—our main tool for engaging our members and the dairy industry—and to freshen our brand to match the new energy and focus of today’s IDFA. The website redesign allows us to put the user experience for our members, staff and other stakeholders front and center so that we can continue to deliver value for years to come.

Overall, the new website offers:

A fresher, cleaner look

Simpler navigation and ease-of-use across mobile devices

A robust search function

Single sign-on for our members

A dedicated Member Portal with curated content

Integrated features such as chat functions, instant advocacy and news alert

As a user of the website, there is very little you need to do to reap its benefits. Just visit IDFA.org and begin to get familiar with the site, its navigation structure, and where to find the information most important to you. While our website is geared toward IDFA members, with unique member-only content and features, anyone can access and use the website and its resources.