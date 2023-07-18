IDFA Announces Dairy Forum 2024 — ELEVATE

WASHINGTON — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) is excited to announce that registration for Dairy Forum 2024 opens today.

Now in its fifth decade, IDFA’s Dairy Forum is known around the world as the premier annual event for dairy industry leaders to exchange ideas, foster innovation, and cultivate meaningful connections. More than 1,000 dairy leaders convene each year at Dairy Forum to ELEVATE their businesses, advance their expertise, and actively contribute ideas that will shape the future of the global dairy industry. The event returns in 2024 to Phoenix, Ariz. with a top-notch agenda that makes Dairy Forum the industry’s most anticipated event each year.

“We are so pleased to invite leaders from across the dairy supply chain to join us in January at Dairy Forum 2024,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “This year’s Forum will feature innovative and inspiring sessions that will ELEVATE dairy leaders’ understanding of emerging trends in technologies, personalized health and nutrition, sustainability, domestic and international markets, policy and regulation, and leadership skills needed to attract and retain a diverse workforce.”

Dairy Forum includes main sessions, deep dive sessions, panel discussions, special presentations by conference partners, and numerous opportunities to connect with leaders in the dairy industry.

Dairy Forum 2024 will take place January 21-24, 2024, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort—a five-star resort with awe-inspiring vistas, bespoke service and state-of-the-art facilities. The resort boasts 17 brand-new pickleball courts, two championship PGA golf courses, and a spectacular pool experience with five pools, a lazy river, luxury cabana cottages and pool suites. Six in-house dining operations include the creations of celebrity chef Angelo Sosa at the resort’s newest culinary addition, Tia Carmen.

The IDFA Dairy Forum offers various levels of sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorship is one of the best ways for an organization to brand itself among the dairy industry’s top leaders and thinkers.

To register for Dairy Forum 2024 and to learn more about sponsorships, visit www.dairyforum.com.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs that generate $49 billion in direct wages and $794 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.