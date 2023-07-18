Icelandic Provisions Launches New Multi-Packs

Icelandic Provisions Dairy July 18, 2023

Icelandic Provisions just launched 2 new multi-packs in Strawberry & Lingonberry and Vanilla Skyr that will be sold at select retailers.

Retailing at $5.79, new Icelandic Provisions Skyr Multi-Packs are currently available at GIANT, Stop & Shop and Meijer. 

Icelandic skyr (pronounced skee-er) has been an important part of Icelandic food culture for over 1,000 years and is a key ingredient within the Nordic Food Movement. In fact, Icelandic Provisions offers the only skyr available in the US that is made using centuries-old Icelandic heritage cultures passed along for generations and dating back to the Viking Era.

The unique process results in a noticeably thick, creamy, and delicious skyr that strengthens bodies and minds, packed with protein, low in sugar, and is free from artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, and preservatives.

Related Articles

Dairy

Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market

Painterland Sisters Dairy February 3, 2023

Paintlerland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt is now available at over 370 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the United States.  The distribution win is the biggest to date for the Pennsylvania-based, family-owned brand, putting the product on supermarket shelves in 23 states.  Painterland Sisters is a certified woman-owned business on a mission to produce nutrient-rich products while practicing regenerative farming and sustaining the family farm for future generations.

Dairy

Sustainable Skyr Brand Painterland Sisters Expands Distribution in Time for Earth Day

Painterland Sisters Dairy April 4, 2023

Consumers looking for nutritious and sustainable snacks are in luck. By Earth Day, April 22, 2023, Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt will have expanded distribution to include Pete’s Fresh Market in the Chicago area. They are also available in Whole Foods Market locations in the mid-Atlantic United States, Natural Grocers and Sprouts Farmers Market, Central Market, MOMS, Giant Eagle’s Market District, Kings Food Markets, Balducci’s, Giant Food Stores, Nugget Markets and Giant Food.