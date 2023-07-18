Icelandic Provisions Launches New Multi-Packs

Icelandic Provisions just launched 2 new multi-packs in Strawberry & Lingonberry and Vanilla Skyr that will be sold at select retailers.

Retailing at $5.79, new Icelandic Provisions Skyr Multi-Packs are currently available at GIANT, Stop & Shop and Meijer.

Icelandic skyr (pronounced skee-er) has been an important part of Icelandic food culture for over 1,000 years and is a key ingredient within the Nordic Food Movement. In fact, Icelandic Provisions offers the only skyr available in the US that is made using centuries-old Icelandic heritage cultures passed along for generations and dating back to the Viking Era.

The unique process results in a noticeably thick, creamy, and delicious skyr that strengthens bodies and minds, packed with protein, low in sugar, and is free from artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, and preservatives.