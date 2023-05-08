Icelandic Provisions Brings Authentic Skyr to US

Icelandic Provisions Skyr has new single-serve flavors that are hitting shelves now, offering U.S. consumers a unique fusion of Nordic tradition and tantalizing fruity flavors.
New Flavors
- Extra Creamy Skyr (made w/ whole milk)
- Traditional Skyr (made w/ lowfat milk):
- Available at Whole Foods and other retailers nationwide
- SRP $1.99 for an individual single-serve cup (varies by retailer)
- Retail cases: 6 cups in the 4.4oz Extra Creamy and 12 cups in the 5.3oz Traditional
- The brand also recently launched multi-serve; perfect for baking, cooking (sub for sour cream), and smoothies.
Skyr: Iceland’s Hidden Gem
- Skyr (pronounced skee-er) is a thick and creamy Icelandic yogurt that’s been an important Icelandic food staple for nearly 1,000 years and is a key ingredient in today’s growing Nordic Food Movement.
- Icelandic Provisions offers the only skyr available in the U.S. that is made using authentic thousand years old Icelandic cultures passed along for generations and dating back to the Viking Era. The unique process and top-tier cultures results in a noticeably thick, creamy, and delicious yogurt that strengthens bodies and minds, packed with protein, low in sugar, and is free from artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, and preservatives (akin to traditional and Greek yogurts, but it has a different texture thanks to the heirloom Icelandic cultures used to make it).